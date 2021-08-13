A VEHICLE has been found abandoned in Blaenau Gwent.

Police officers are on the case and have tweeted:

Officers thank you for your calls regarding abandoned vehicle in Swffrydd. We have located the vehicle and dealing. Gwent Police | Blaenau Gwent Officers (@GPBlaenauGwent) August 11, 2021

READ MORE:

What should you do if you see an abandoned car?

Councils are responsible for the inspection and removal of abandoned vehicles on public land and public roads. Abandoned vehicles on private land are the responsibility of the landowner. However, if they are causing a nuisance, councils can serve notice to remove it.

What is an abandoned vehicle?

While there is no offical definition of abandoned vehicle here a few characteristics that can classify one:

Untaxed with no current keeper on DVLA records

Significantly damaged, run-down or unroadworthy

Burned out

Lacking one or more of it’s number plates

Contains waste

Stationary for a significant amount of time

A vehicle never to be returned to

Just because a vehicle is in poor condition or not taxed does not necessarily mean that it is abandoned and on occasion additional enquiries may have to be made to establish whether or not the vehicle is abandoned before we can remove it.

Reporting an abandoned vehicle

To report an abandoned vehicle and for the council to act on the complaint quickly they need to know:

The location of the vehicle

How long has it been there

The make and colour

The registration number

If it is taxed and if so when it expires the general condition of the vehicle. You can check if a vehicle is currently taxed here.

You can report an abandoned vehicle like a dumped car to the local council here.