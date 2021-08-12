AN EMPTY in Newport flooded after a pipe burst in Newport city centre, it has been confirmed.

On Wednesday (August 11), water was seen cascading down the High Street, overflowing nearby drains.

Pictures and footage taken by the Argus appeared to show that water was coming out from underneath an empty retail unit on the corner of Newport Arcade.

The store is currently vacant, with former retailer Elegance and Decadence seemingly no longer trading here, and water was seemingly coming out of the skirting at the foot of the store.

Despite some speculation that water was coming out of a nearby hydrant, Welsh Water has confirmed that the source of the water was a burst main, which in turn flooded the shop building.

Confusion was caused by barriers being placed around the nearby hydrant prior to the leak being fixed.

However, a council spokesperson said that these barriers were the city’s outdoor seating area barricades, and were unrelated to the water issues.

Today (Thursday, August 12), Welsh Water barriers have been put up in the affected area, and a section of the footpath has been dug up as part of repair work.

Water coming out of the shop after a burst main caused flooding

A spokeswoman for the company revealed that as soon as they were made aware of the issue, a team was dispatched to Newport High Street to carry out repairs.

At this time, it is unclear how much damage has been caused to 45 High Street as a result of the flooding.

What has Welsh Water said?





A spokeswoman for Welsh Water said: “We became aware of a burst main in Newport high street yesterday morning which caused some flooding to an empty shop.

“Our teams promptly carried out the necessary repair to the pipe.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”