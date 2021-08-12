A SUSPECTED drink driver called the police to lie about his car being stolen when he crashed his SUV and wedged it between a traffic light and a lamppost.

A witness saw Matthew McNeil “staggering” and tossing wine bottles under the Nissan Qashqai following the collision during the early hours of the morning on Newport’s SDR.

The defendant then fled the scene and called 999 to say his car had been stolen following a burglary at his home.

Prosecutor Roger Griffiths said: “A passing driver saw the Nissan wedged between lampposts at around 1.40am on August 9, 2020.

“He saw a white, muscular male with a bald head throwing two wine bottles under the vehicle.”

A false insurance claim for £13,250 was made to Aviva. Picture: Crown Prosecution Service

Newport Crown Court was told how the man was reported to have been “staggering”.

The defendant then compounded his fairy story by contacting his insurers to back up the stolen vehicle ruse in a false claim for more than £13,000.

But it didn’t take long for the investigating police officers to rumble the 39-year-old and he confessed when he was brought in for questioning.

McNeil, 39, of The Coldra, Newport, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and a charge of fraud against Aviva.

Mr Griffiths told the court how the defendant had a previous conviction for drink driving.

Gareth Williams, representing McNeil, said in mitigation: “This was opportunist, unsophisticated and ill thought out.

“He is remorseful and showed bad judgement.

“The defendant had the good sense to admit the offences at the police station.”

Mr Williams said his client had been suffering depression and was a hard-working family man.

Judge Daniel Williams told McNeil: “You wanted to flee the scene to avoid the police and a drink driving investigation.

“This was a short-lived deception and no one else was implicated.”

The defendant was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £520 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

McNeil was also banned from driving for two years.