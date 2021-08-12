EASTENDERS and Sherlock star Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84.

The actress was known for TV roles such as Worzel Gummidge, Till Death Us Do Part and Eastenders.

More recently, she portrayed Sherlock Holmes’ landlady Mrs Hudson in the Bafta award-winning BBC series Sherlock.

The actress enjoyed a career that has spanned decades.

She rose to fame in the 1960s after appearing in films such as Sir Cliff Richard’s Summer Holiday and Wonderful.

The veteran actress, who had been ill for months, died peacefully at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by family, her agent said.

A statement from her family said: “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.”

Her agent Rebecca Blond said: “We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend.

“She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always.”

She remained one of the UK’s most-loved small screen stars.

In the late 50s, Stubbs was the cover girl for the Dairy Box chocolates produced by Rowntree’s.

Life in pictures: Una Stubbs

Una Stubbs. (PA)

Actress Una Stubbs and Nicky Henson at their wedding in 1969 (PA)

Sir Cliff Richard with Una Stubbs and the red double-decker bus in Birmingham 1996. (PA)

Duchess of Cornwall meets Una Stubbs at the Royal Academy of Arts in 2017. (PA)

Tony Booth, Una Stubbs, Dandy Nichols, and Warren Mitchell on the set of the BBC comedy Till Death Us Do Part. (PA)

Richard Briers, Warren Mitchell (background) and Una Stubbs sit in the famous car from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as they pose with the Lord Mayor of London Ian Bowater in 1970. (PA)

Una Stubbs, Benedict Cumberbatch and Lara Pulver arrive for the Specsavers Crime Thriller Awards. (PA)

Jon Pertwee as Worzel Gummidge and Una Stubs as Aunt Sally. (PA)

Una Stubbs in 1968. (PA)