CHANNEL 4 is looking for “curious” couples for a new series exploring whether relationships can thrive without monogamy.
Channel 4 has commissioned Firecracker Films - the UK TV production company creator of some of the UK’s most popular award-winning programmes – for their new series Open (working title).
With 42 per cent of marriages now ending in divorce, the new series will explore whether monogamy is still the answer, with real life couples wanted to take part.
The series will follow a group of monogamous couples, assisted by sex and relationship therapists, as they embark on a series of intimate workshops and dates to road-test whether the idea of having sex with other people works alongside maintaining a committed relationship.
Tim Hancock – who, along with Vivienne Molkwu, is a commissioning editor for the programme, said: “This provocative new series confronts a profound and unsettling question that is rarely asked openly – but with the insight, warmth and sensitivity of the best factual entertainment formats.”
Firecrackers Films is looking for couples who are in long-term relationships but curious about exploring whether non-monogamy could strengthen their bond.
If you or anyone you who you know is interested in being involved in the show e-mail relationships@firecrackerfilms.com or call 07709 616280.
