THE Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride is in gear and ready to roll on Saturday for its tenth year after being confined to kennels in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Organiser Dave Rees says cyclists are straining at the leash ready to saddle up for the iconic Newport event on Saturday, August 14, in aid of Newport-based St David's Hospice Care.

Registration for The Dally is from 9am with a rolling start at 9.30am from the pavilion at Caerleon School. If you want to sign up on the day ensure that you get there early. Entry is £25 or £35. Check website for routes and further details - www.dalmatianbikeride.com

Keen cyclist Mr Rees started the event in 2012 with a group of friends. The Dally, as it is known, has raised more than £250,000 over the years.

Mr Rees said: "As the country opens up again after the pandemic we're hoping to make this year even better than usual. We're hoping that there are loads of cyclists itching to get back on their bikes after lockdown perhaps many who haven't tried The Dally before and want to give it, their bike and their legs, a real go!

"As always we will have the rides in the morning returning to the garden of the Priory Hotel in Caerleon where there will be a five-star barbecue presented by the staff at the hotel. There is no charge for admission to the barbecue for either the riders or their families that come to support this great fundraiser for St David’s Hospice Care.

"This year we have the 20, 40 and 58-mile routes. We have also introduced a very flat 10-mile route so that all the people in the city that have taken up cycling recently perhaps since lockdown have a chance to take part in their first arranged cycle event.

"The 10-mile route starts in Caerleon taking the cycle path to Sainsbury’s along the river front to cross over the SDR bridge and then back up the riverfront and on to Caerleon. It really is a very easy flat route and ideal for first timers

"It’s not about hardened cyclists, this is a fun family event that you can take part in as a family or with a group of friends.

"After a very tough year for everybody, St David’s Hospice Care really needs the support of the city and indeed the people of Gwent. Hospice care is free but very costly so please dig deep and make a donation."

The Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride is sponsored by Acorn.

Acorn Group operations director Andrew Tugwell, who is taking part in the event along with his two children, said: “I am personally in awe of St David’s Hospice Care and the amazing work they do for our local community. I am delighted that Acorn is once again sponsoring this brilliant event, and look forward to taking part myself once again and raising as much as we can”

Event organiser Beth Harrington, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “The Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride is a well-loved and critical event in the St David’s Hospice Care fundraising event calendar, helping to fund the continued work of our nurses and the running of hospice services provided free to all patients and families.

"The entry fee together with any sponsorship raised provides vital palliative care to people facing life limiting illnesses as well as providing support to their families at a very difficult time. We are not only looking for riders but volunteers also to help with a variety of roles, please contact us to find out more."