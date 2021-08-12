PLANS have been put forward to increase the capacity of two Caldicot English medium primary schools – but they don’t yet have the community’s backing.

Monmouthshire County Council held a six week consultation earlier this year seeking views on plans to increase the capacity at Archbishop Rowan Williams and Dewstow Primary Schools by 70 places each.

Under the plans, both schools would see pupil places increase from 210 to 280, to meet future demand.

However, the consultation found that 57 per cent of people who responded were against the plans.

Concerns were raised over a potential increase in class sizes.

There was also a call for the funding set aside for the increase in pupil numbers to go towards the development of other schools in the cluster.

However, the council said the £1.5 million set aside for the increase in pupil places has “specific constraints” and cannot be spent on improving current pupils’ learning environments.

Due to the concerns raised from the consultation – which included staff, governors, parents and young people – the council has proposed a second consultation stage.

In this consultation, and with coronavirus restrictions easing, face-to-face engagement events could take place.

If agreed, the consultation would take place during the autumn term and would cover the proposed expansion of both Archbishop Rowan Williams and Dewstow Primary Schools.

The proposal to the increase in capacity at Archbishop Rowan Williams Primary School was brought forward in partnership with the school’s governing body in recognition of the school’s voluntary aided status.

Due to developments in Caldicot, the council is expecting around 134 new primary pupils in the area by 2024.

The 140 places under the proposed expansions could help stop an over-subscription from arising in the local area.

A decision will be made next week on whether to proceed to a second consultation.