POLICE and Transport for Wales staff are carrying out a week of patrols on Wales' rail network to remind passengers face coverings are still mandatory on services.

Transport for Wales and British Transport Police are collaborating to make the reminder on trains following the move to alert level zero last Saturday.

Since the change on August 7, Transport for Wales has updated their guidance to allow for removal of face coverings on uncovered station platforms – however, unless exempt, you must still wear face coverings on public transport and in covered areas including station buildings, covered stations, cafes, toilets and waiting rooms.

Transport for Wales and British Transport Police have challenged more than 50,000 people since the start of 2021 for not wearing masks and have refused more than 2,000 of those travel.

The week of action began on Wednesday, August 11, and will run until August 18. It will see Transport for Wales and British Transport Police staff target key areas where face covering compliance has fallen in recent months. This includes services to Barry Island, the North and West Wales coasts and on lines to the Rhymney Valley, Maesteg and Treherbert.

Leyton Powell, safety and sustainability director at Transport for Wales, said: “As restrictions ease, we want to reassure our customers that their safety remains our priority and that unless exempt, face coverings must be worn on public transport.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a rise in the number of people not wearing face coverings and we are going to use this opportunity to engage with people and reinforce the message that wearing a face covering helps to protect you and your fellow passengers, some of whom may be anxious about a return to public transport.

“Transport for Wales and British Transport Police staff will be interacting with passengers, and we’ll have a number of automated messages at stations and on-board services. We’re also enhancing our message on social media and when people buy tickets through our website and app.

“We also have every available carriage in service to provide as much capacity as possible on the network.”

British Transport Police chief inspector Jon Cooze said: “As has been the case throughout the pandemic, our officers will continue with the ‘4Es’ approach of engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce and Coronavirus legal requirements.

“As our jurisdiction covers three countries our officers police different laws every day, including throughout the pandemic, and are used to dealing with any challenges this presents.”

Lee Waters, deputy minister for climate change with a responsibility for transport said: “As we slowly start to get our lives back on track, we mustn’t forget that Covid hasn’t gone away. The scientific evidence is clear, wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces, such as public transport, reduces the spread of the virus.

“Transport for Wales has kept its services running throughout the pandemic and continue to take steps to keep travellers safe. By continuing to wear face coverings, we can all play our part to keep Wales safe.”