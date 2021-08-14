A TEENAGER is facing a long time behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a drug dealing charge.
Joshua Seivwright, 18, of Stow Hill, Newport, admitted possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply when he appeared before the city’s crown court.
The offence was committed on July 8.
Judge Daniel Williams warned him a pre-sentence report would only go towards determining how long he will be end up serving at a young offender institution.
Seivwright’s guilty plea put him in breach of a suspended sentence for attacking a Newport Bus driver and causing £800 worth of damage to his vehicle.
The defendant was represented by Stuart John and the prosecution by William Bebb.
Seivwright is set to be sentenced on September 3 and he was remanded in custody.
