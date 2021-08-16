A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

HARRISON TAYLOR, 22, of Coed Lee, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannibol in his blood on February 23.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TYLER BUFFIN, 20, of Manor Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations after he was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who left or was outside of place where he was living without reasonable excuse at the Riverside car park on January 29.

SOPHIE TAYLOR DAVIES, 19, of Cae’r Odyn, Blaina, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations after she was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who gathered with another person without reasonable excuse on January 28.

JORDAN YOUNG, 22, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted resisting a constable on July 19.

NATHAN LEIGH JONES, 31, of Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood on Tudor Street on January 30.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAMIAN MILES, 43, of Hall’s Road Terrace, Cross Keys, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine in his blood on the SDR in Newport and possession of the class B drug on February 1.

He was ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

RUTH JEMIMA WALTERS, 37, of York Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £300 in compensation and a fine after she admitted assaulting a custody detention officer on December 22, 2020.

JASON ANTHONY BATTY, 39, of Byron Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £640 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 17.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

RONALD CONNORS, 46, of Lighthouse Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

COREY GREENSLADE, 21, of Newlyn Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at the McDonald’s car park on January 24.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ZAK WELCH, 24, of Gladstone Street, Cross Keys, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL NEIL HOSKINGS, 28, of Marten Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £530 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way, Newport, on January 17.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

DAISY KATRAMONAS, 34, of Devon Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID THOMAS, 33, of Nant Gau, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER ROGER WHITE, 32, of Fairfax Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.