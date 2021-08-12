A PAY freeze for police staff in Wales and England has been described as “insulting” and union bosses are urging staff to reject the offer in the hope it may trigger industrial action.

Police staff are voting this week on whether to accept a UK government pay offer. The UK Government wants to freeze pay for the majority of police staff, while lower earners on salaries of up to £24,000, will receive just an additional £250.

The pay consultation for UNISON police staff members opened on Monday and will run until September 6.

UNISON described the offer as “insulting” and says it does not reward the hard work of police staff during the coronavirus pandemic or make up for a decade of poor pay awards which have squeezed living standards. The value of all police staff pay rises over the last 10 years has been 12.2 per cent, while the cost of living has risen by 27.6 per cent.

With the Retail Price Index measure of inflation – the rate most commonly used to apply pay awards – at 3.9 per cent, UNISON says police staff pay is going backwards.

It says a majority vote by police staff against the award may trigger a ballot for industrial action.

“The Home Secretary thanked police staff for their work during lockdown, but thanks alone will not pay the bills,” said Ben Priestley, UNISON UK national officer for the police.

“Police staff are angry and UNISON is determined to secure them a better pay deal.

“This is a cruel and unnecessary government pay freeze. There is no reward for staff keeping communities safe during the pandemic and the risks staff took coming to work during the lockdowns.”

Joanne Everson, vice-chair of UNISON Cymru Wales police and justice, added: “Police staff have been fundamental in enabling our frontline services to continue to keep our communities safe and informed over the last 16 months.

“The nature of their roles, often working in urgent life-threatening situations where social distancing is impossible, placed staff at greater risk of exposure, potentially taking the virus home to their loved ones.

“Their commitment and sacrifices have not been acknowledged in the recent pay freeze announcement by the government.

“Across the country, the public have taken time to appreciate the pivotal role police and other emergency and care services played bringing the pandemic under control. This announcement undermines the work done by police staff and places additional financial pressure on us.

“Over the last 10 years, living costs have jumped twice as much as our pay awards. Something needs to change, or it will just continue.

“UNISON is asking members in Wales and England to send a strong message to the UK Government by rejecting this pay freeze.”