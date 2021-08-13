POLICE have warned that fake money is circulating in the Vale.
According to South Wales Police forged £20 notes are circulating in the Vale of Glamorgan - here is guidance on how to check a polymer £20 note is the real deal.
How do I know a £20 note is real (or fake)?
The first polymer £20 – which features the artist JMW Turner - was issued in February of last year (2020). Paper £20 and £50) notes will not be able to be used after September 30, 2022.
The new £20 notes have two key security features: hologram image change, and see-through windows.
- Tilt the note from side to side and look at the hologram (bottom left of the front of the note) – the words should change between ‘Twenty’ and ‘Pounds’.
- Above the hologram there is a see-through window; look for a metallic image over this – this foil should be blue and gold on the front of the note and silver on the back.
- There is also a second smaller see-through window on the bottom (right on the front, left on the back) of polymer £20 notes.
What else should I look out for on a £20 note?
- A portrait of the Queen, printed on the bigger see-through window with '£20 Bank of England’ printed twice around the edge.
- A silver foil patch with a 3D image of the coronation crown (above the main see-through window).
- A round, purple foil patch which the letter 'T' and is on the back of the note (above the main see-through window).
- Raised print on the ‘Bank of England’ wording on the front of the note and above the smaller see-through window.
What should I do if given a fake note?
- If the note(s) have been passed and the suspect is still there or nearby consider calling the police on 999.
- If the note(s) have been passed and the suspect is not present report via 101, online, or by attending your local police station.
- Counterfeit note(s) should be retained and given to the police as evidence, ideally inside a plastic wallet or paper envelope to preserve potential fingerprints.
- If there is CCTV footage of the suspect available this should be downloaded and provided to the police along with the counterfeit note(s) or coins.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.