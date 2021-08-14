THE coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of community spirit and looking out for people of all ages.

Our Still Together campaign highlights the support on offer in the community and shares positive stories of people looking out for one another - last week we learnt more about Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale and the week before we learnt about Barry's new youth club.

This week we spoke with Valeways, a charity which formed in 1996 and works to facilitate and promote country walking, hiking and rambling in the Vale of Glamorgan; it is widely known that regular walking is beneficial to physical and mental health.

The charity accommodates for older people and recently launched a walking group – Stress Buster Strollers – for older people who may need an escape from the stress of life.

Sixteen strollers met at Romilly Park in Barry and enjoyed a stroll around the Knap, followed by refreshments at a café.

A spokesman for Valeways said: “All enjoyed the experience, and many will be back for the exercise and to make new friends.”

The Stress Buster Strollers met at 10.30am in Romilly Park – near the tennis courts – on the last Tuesday of each month; they will next meet on August 31.

The Stress Busters join Valeways’ monthly ‘Carers’ group and ‘Living with Cancer’ group. Valeways offers numerous walks from five locations Barry, Cosmeston, Cowbridge, Llantwit Major and Penarth.

Following the success of Stress Busters, Valeways is to launch a stroller group in Barry in partnership with Cardiff and Vale Wellbeing group.

This stroller group will be walking from the Drop-in Café at the Golau Caredig building on Broad Street in Barry with their first walk to take place on August 26, starting at 2.30pm.

The spokesman said: “The walks will take place fortnightly and will aim to showcase the waterfront and the developing docks area.

“Valeways is also proud to be working with Action for Elders to encourage our older citizens to return to their former interests – and maybe some new ones – as we head out of the Covid crisis.

“We hope to see some enjoy our stroller walks and form new friendships or renew old ones.”

All walks are free and open to all. For full details of all the walks provided by Valeways visit www.valeways.org.uk.