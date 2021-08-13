A CAERPHILLY couple have spoken out about becoming millionaires after getting lucky on the lottery.

David and Lynne Price from New Tredegar won a £1 million prize on the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw in October 2019.

Speaking ahead of the ‘unlucky’ Friday 13th EuroMillions draw tonight – which will see 13 UK millionaires made as well as an estimated jackpot of £93 million – the couple have recalled how their win was the cherry on the top after receiving some incredible news.

Mrs Price said: “There was an awful lot going on the day we won, as well as finding out we were millionaires, I also had the all-clear from my four-year breast cancer check. It was really quite overwhelming and a day we will both never forget.

“That was just under a couple of years ago and I’m now approaching six years all clear this October, as well as the two-year anniversary of our win.”

As soon as restrictions allow, the couple will be heading off on a dream Caribbean cruise. Some of their winnings have also gone towards their daughter’s wedding, and they are planning a big celebration with family and friends.

David and Lynne Price from New Tredegar celebrating their £1m EuroMillions Millionaire Maker win in October 2019

Mr Price said: “Even though it has been a strange time since we won, we still can’t believe our luck. To be able to share our good fortune with our family has been such a privilege and with Lynne getting the all-clear, we hope there are lots of good times to come.”

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor for Camelot’s The National Lottery said: “For people who have won big sums over the last couple of years, it can have felt a bit odd having so much money and nowhere to spend it. However, our first bit of advice to all winners is always to take their time before they make any big purchases, and I’m sure that all our winners will have given a lot of thought to how they will be spending their winnings as life starts to return to ‘normal’.

Mr Carter continued: “What a big night Friday promises to be for EuroMillions players. I’m looking forward to welcoming 13 new millionaires to The National Lottery family after Friday night’s draw – it certainly seems that Friday 13th isn’t that unlucky after all!

“As always, the team is on hand to support and help guide the winners as they start their new adventure with their life-changing win.”

Lynne and David Price from New Tredegar revisiting their £1m National Lottery win

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket. EuroMillions Millionaire Maker normally guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw, but 13 will be created in Friday’s special EuroMillions draw.

Players are urged to get their tickets before 7.30pm this Friday (August 13) to be in with a chance of winning one of the 13 EuroMillions Millionaire Maker prizes, as well as being in with a chance of scooping the EuroMillions jackpot. National Lottery players are encouraged to play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to only buy and check their tickets in retail in line with government guidance.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate an average of £36, each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nation’s athletes win Olympic and Paralympic gold medals. To date, more than £43bn has been raised and distributed to National Lottery Good Causes through more than 635,000 individual grants.

National Lottery players have contributed more than £1.2 billion for charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which includes more than £600 million in funding support from the National Lottery Community Fund which is being used to help groups best placed to support people and communities through the crisis.