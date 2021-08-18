A GROUP of Caerphilly residents have spent 10 days cleaning their estate, helping to take pride in where they live.

More than 20 residents of the Lansbury Park estate in Caerphilly have joined in the clean-up – with the estate’s young people being highly praised for their work.

Jack Evans (7)

One of the residents who took part, Wayne George, said: “The children of Lansbury deserve the praise for this effort. It is testament to the parents who have raised these responsible youngsters.

“As a community, we are really proud of our young residents who are leading the way and taking pride in their place.

The residents approached Caerphilly County Borough Council with their project – and the council funded the equipment used to carry out the clean-up.

Mr George said: “I met with Sean and the Caerphilly Cares Team who have shown us so much support to carry out our volunteering efforts, I cannot sing their praises enough. I hope this successful partnership continues.”

Charlie Yates (5)

The Caerphilly Cares Team are working with Keep Wales Tidy and the council’s waste management service to continue to support the volunteering effort – with future clean-ups and uniform recycling events among some of the future activities.

Jack (7) and Ryan (12) Evans

Cllr Nigel George, cabinet member with responsibility for waste, public protection and street scene, said: “I am pleased that we have been able to support residents to take part in the community clean up. The effort of the volunteers involved really demonstrates their commitment to making a difference in their community. We will be meeting with residents in Lansbury Park this Friday to discuss the support we can offer moving forward.”