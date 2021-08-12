A NUMBER of fatalities and injuries have been recorded in a shooting in Plymouth - which saw the local MP call it a 'grim day for our city'.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: “Police were called to a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6.10pm today [Thursday 12 August].

“Officers and ambulance staff attended. There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment.

“A critical incident has been declared. The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is contained.

“Road closures are in place so please avoid the area.

“We are appealing to the public not to speculate or share pictures of the scene on social media or anywhere else.”

Plymouth MP Luke Pollard tweeted: “Update: awaiting confirmation of number of victims but this looks like a very grim day for our city and our community. Please can I ask that you think of the families and our community and not share any images or videos of any of the victims. #keyham”

Torfaen MP and shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds tweeted: “Truly terrible news. Thinking of the families and friends of those who have died and those injured. Thank you to our remarkable emergency services.

“I’ve been in contact with local representatives to express my support for the whole community of Plymouth on this awful evening.