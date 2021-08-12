A TWO-year-old boy who was in 'critical condition' after an incident in Bridgend has died.
South Wales Police have now launched a murder investigation following his death at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff this afternoon.
The force said that the child was admitted after being found in a critical condition at an address in Broadlands, Bridgend at 8.30pm on Wednesday night.
A 31 year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, said: “I understand this incident will have caused concerns in the local community, but I must stress we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this matter at this time.
“The family concerned continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers and I would appeal to people to refrain from speculating on social media at what is a very difficult time for all concerned."
Anyone who has information which they believe could be relevant can contact us by any of the following means, giving reference *282674.
Visit: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo
Send us a private message on Facebook/Twitter
Email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
Phone: 101
