CASH and drugs were seized and five people have been arrested in an early-morning raid in Newport.
Police carried out the raid in Medway Road, Bettws, yesterday, Thursday.
Cash and drugs were seized from the property and the investigation is ongoing.
Gwent Police Newport tweeted: "We would like to thank the local community for their support.
"Please keep the information coming it's greatly appreciated."
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.