BORIS Johnson has said his thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims of the shooting in Plymouth on Thursday night.

The prime minister also thanked the emergency services who responded to the incident in a post on social media.

He said: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night.

“I thank the emergency services for their response.”

Six dead

Six people were killed and a critical incident declared as a result of a firearms incident in the Keyham area of Plymouth on Thursday night.

The victims died of gunshot wounds, including the gunman, with one victim reported to be a child.

Two females and two males died at the scene in the Keyham area of the city, the force said, along with another male who is believed to be the offender.

Another female was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds and later died in hospital.

The force said next of kin have been informed and it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

In a statement early on Friday morning, Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Following attendance at the scene, two females and two males were deceased at the scene.

“A further male, believed to be the offender, was also deceased at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

“Another female treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, died a short time later in hospital.

“All of the next of kin of the deceased have been located and informed by Devon & Cornwall Police officers.

“Devon & Cornwall Police would stress this is not a terrorism related incident."