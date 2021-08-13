LIVERPOOL, Manchester United and Leeds United fans have been voted the best in the Premier League ahead of the new season starting today.

Brentford will host Arsenal at 8pm tonight as their first season gets under way in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

And in Saturday’s early kick-off between Manchester United and Leeds should be a red hot atmosphere if a YouGov survey for Betfair is anything to go by.

The survey of more than 1,000 football fans to mark the start of the season also asked fans their views on the return of full crowds for the first time since March 2020.

The return of fans inside grounds will also lead to an increase in the number of people watching football on TV, with a quarter saying they will watch more games on TV now the full stadium atmosphere is set to return.

The return of capacity crowds in the Premier League grounds will be a special milestone, but no crowd is better than Liverpool’s, according to the survey results, with Liverpool fans named as the best at creating an atmosphere, ahead of rivals Manchester United with Newcastle third.

Premier League’s best atmosphere

Premier League fans who create the best atmosphere have been ranked from 1-20.

The full list can be found here:

1. Liverpool

2. Manchester United

3. Newcastle

4. Leeds

5. Crystal Palace

6. Chelsea

7. Aston Villa

8. West Ham

9. Everton

10. Man City

11. Spurs

12. Arsenal

13. Leicester

14. Wolves

15. Norwich

16. Brighton

17. Brentford

18. Southampton

19. Burnley

20. Watford

Betfair ambassador Dimitar Berbatov said: “It's going to be great to see fans back at the stadiums, especially for the players. When they go out of the tunnel and hear that roar of the fans, it will be a special moment.

“When you score and you hear that roar, that is another special moment that has been missing. Even the booing will be welcomed, players will be excited to hear opposition fans boo them.

“All the players will be excited and I'm sure having the fans back will give all of them a big boost on the pitch.”

Premier League salary cap

According to the research, more than two thirds of football fans believe there should be a salary cap in the Premier League.

Player earnings have been a particularly hot topic in the last two weeks with Lionel Messi’s move to PSG due to his enormous wages at Barcelona and Jack Grealish’s £100 million transfer to Manchester City dominating football news.

And according to the research, 69% of those surveyed believe earnings in the Premier League should be limited.

Premier League Fan predictions

Who will win the Premier League?

Manchester City 54 per cent

Liverpool 13 per cent

Manchester United 10 per cent

Chelsea six per cent

Who will be the first manager sacked?

Steve Bruce 14 per cent

Patrick Vieira nine per cent

Mikel Arteta seven per cent

Xisco Muñoz five per cent

Nuno Espírito Santo four per cent

Ralph Hasenhüttl four per cent

Who will win the Golden Boot?

Harry Kane – 33 per cent

Mo Salah – 21 per cent

Raheem Sterling – 10 per cent

Jamie Vardy – four per cent

Bruno Fernandes – four per cent

Who will be Player of the Season

Kevin De Bruyne – 24 per cent

Jack Grealish – 23 per cent

Virgil Van Dyk – nine per cent

Marcus Rashford – seven per cent

Jadon Sancho – six per cent

Most likely to make top four outside of four favourites (Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United)

Leicester – 37 per cent

Arsenal – 18 per cent

Spurs – 15 per cent

Which three teams will be relegated?

Brentford Norwich Watford

Will Harry Kane win a trophy in the 2021/2022 season

Yes 36 per cent

No 29 per cent

Will Harry Kane score 30+ goals this season

Yes 24 per cent

No 51 per cent

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer win a trophy in the 21/22 season?

Yes 38 per cent

No 31 per cent

Will Chelsea be the highest placed London club in the Premier League this season?

Yes 69 per cent

No 13 per cent

Will Tottenham win a trophy in the 21/22 season?

Yes 12 per cent

No 67 per cent

Will Tottenham finish above Arsenal in the Premier League this season?

Yes 44 per cent

No 29 per cent

Will Leeds finish in the top 6 of the 21/22 Premier League?

Yes 21 per cent

No 56 per cent

Will Manchester City win the 21/22 Champions League?

Yes 54 per cent

No 22 per cent

Will Leicester finish in the top 4 of the 21/22 Premier League?