LIVERPOOL, Manchester United and Leeds United fans have been voted the best in the Premier League ahead of the new season starting today.
Brentford will host Arsenal at 8pm tonight as their first season gets under way in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
And in Saturday’s early kick-off between Manchester United and Leeds should be a red hot atmosphere if a YouGov survey for Betfair is anything to go by.
The survey of more than 1,000 football fans to mark the start of the season also asked fans their views on the return of full crowds for the first time since March 2020.
The return of fans inside grounds will also lead to an increase in the number of people watching football on TV, with a quarter saying they will watch more games on TV now the full stadium atmosphere is set to return.
The return of capacity crowds in the Premier League grounds will be a special milestone, but no crowd is better than Liverpool’s, according to the survey results, with Liverpool fans named as the best at creating an atmosphere, ahead of rivals Manchester United with Newcastle third.
Premier League’s best atmosphere
Premier League fans who create the best atmosphere have been ranked from 1-20.
The full list can be found here:
1. Liverpool
2. Manchester United
3. Newcastle
4. Leeds
5. Crystal Palace
6. Chelsea
7. Aston Villa
8. West Ham
9. Everton
10. Man City
11. Spurs
12. Arsenal
13. Leicester
14. Wolves
15. Norwich
16. Brighton
17. Brentford
18. Southampton
19. Burnley
20. Watford
Betfair ambassador Dimitar Berbatov said: “It's going to be great to see fans back at the stadiums, especially for the players. When they go out of the tunnel and hear that roar of the fans, it will be a special moment.
“When you score and you hear that roar, that is another special moment that has been missing. Even the booing will be welcomed, players will be excited to hear opposition fans boo them.
“All the players will be excited and I'm sure having the fans back will give all of them a big boost on the pitch.”
Premier League salary cap
According to the research, more than two thirds of football fans believe there should be a salary cap in the Premier League.
Player earnings have been a particularly hot topic in the last two weeks with Lionel Messi’s move to PSG due to his enormous wages at Barcelona and Jack Grealish’s £100 million transfer to Manchester City dominating football news.
And according to the research, 69% of those surveyed believe earnings in the Premier League should be limited.
Premier League Fan predictions
Who will win the Premier League?
- Manchester City 54 per cent
- Liverpool 13 per cent
- Manchester United 10 per cent
- Chelsea six per cent
Who will be the first manager sacked?
- Steve Bruce 14 per cent
- Patrick Vieira nine per cent
- Mikel Arteta seven per cent
- Xisco Muñoz five per cent
- Nuno Espírito Santo four per cent
- Ralph Hasenhüttl four per cent
Who will win the Golden Boot?
- Harry Kane – 33 per cent
- Mo Salah – 21 per cent
- Raheem Sterling – 10 per cent
- Jamie Vardy – four per cent
- Bruno Fernandes – four per cent
Who will be Player of the Season
- Kevin De Bruyne – 24 per cent
- Jack Grealish – 23 per cent
- Virgil Van Dyk – nine per cent
- Marcus Rashford – seven per cent
- Jadon Sancho – six per cent
Most likely to make top four outside of four favourites (Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United)
- Leicester – 37 per cent
- Arsenal – 18 per cent
- Spurs – 15 per cent
Which three teams will be relegated?
- Brentford
- Norwich
- Watford
Will Harry Kane win a trophy in the 2021/2022 season
- Yes 36 per cent
- No 29 per cent
Will Harry Kane score 30+ goals this season
- Yes 24 per cent
- No 51 per cent
Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer win a trophy in the 21/22 season?
- Yes 38 per cent
- No 31 per cent
Will Chelsea be the highest placed London club in the Premier League this season?
- Yes 69 per cent
- No 13 per cent
Will Tottenham win a trophy in the 21/22 season?
- Yes 12 per cent
- No 67 per cent
Will Tottenham finish above Arsenal in the Premier League this season?
- Yes 44 per cent
- No 29 per cent
Will Leeds finish in the top 6 of the 21/22 Premier League?
- Yes 21 per cent
- No 56 per cent
Will Manchester City win the 21/22 Champions League?
- Yes 54 per cent
- No 22 per cent
Will Leicester finish in the top 4 of the 21/22 Premier League?
- Yes 36 per cent
- No 39 per cent
