A MAP predicting the impact of climate change on the shows large parts of Gwent - including a big chunk of Newport - could be under water by 2050.

The findings are based on a predicted global temperature rise of two degrees, and follow an IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report earlier this week which showed that a rise of 1.5 degrres is now almost inevitable.

Cardiff and Newport could be hit massively by flooding within the next 29 years.

Climate Central said their map is based on sea level rise and coastal flood maps from peer-reviewed science journals.

They said: "These maps are regarded as tools to identify places that may require deeper investigation of risk.

"Areas lower than the selected water level and with an unobstructed path to the ocean are shaded red."

A Welsh Government survey this week concluded thaat an overwhelming majority of people in Wales, 84 per cent, believe that the way we live our lives needs to substantially change to address the climate emergency, according to 1,149 Welsh participants.

While 86 per cent admitted they are concerned about climate change, only 15 per cent of respondents thought that it would affect their local area ‘a great deal’.

Eighty per cent also supported the UK’s commitment of reaching net zero by 2050 and most would like to see a range of behaviour changes to reach this.

Julie James, the Welsh Government's minister for climate change, said: "Whilst there will be up-front costs in taking action, the long-term financial and wellbeing costs of doing nothing will be significantly higher. We know climate change will impact all of our communities, with floods in Wales predicted to become even more frequent and drastic than the last two years we have experienced."

The survey results were published after a report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on climate change found that a 1.5 degree rise in global temperatures was likely whatever efforts were now made to cut carbon emissions.

You can see more maps from around Gwent, Wales and the world here.