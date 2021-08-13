THE Plymouth gunman suspected of killing five people on Thursday has been named locally as Jake Davison.

The gunman reportedly grew up in the United States and is thought to have killed three women and two men during a shooting spree.

Local MP Luke Pollard said one of those killed was a “small child” aged under 10.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a “serious firearms incident” in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6.10pm on Thursday night.

A statement said: “Officers and ambulance staff attended. There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment.

“A critical incident has been declared. The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is contained.

“Road closures are in place so please avoid the area.

“We are appealing to the public not to speculate or share pictures of the scene on social media or anywhere else.”

Boris Johnson has said his thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims of the shooting in Plymouth on Thursday night.

The prime minister also thanked the emergency services who responded to the incident in a post on social media.

He said: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night.

“I thank the emergency services for their response.”

