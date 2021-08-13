MICHAEL Flynn is excited to have home comforts for Newport County AFC’s mouth-watering Carabao clash with Premier League Southampton.

The Exiles will play at Rodney Parade for the first time this season when they take on the Saints in the second round of the competition.

The date has yet to be confirmed but it is unlikely to be on Tuesday, August 24 because Southampton take on Manchester United on Sunday, August 22.

County are yet to play in Newport after tomorrow's League Two fixture was switched to Mansfield because a new hybrid pitch has been laid at Rodney Parade.

Flynn’s men travelled to Oldham on opening day, made the long trip to Ipswich in round one on Tuesday and will play the Saints in between games at Tranmere and Salford as they rack up the miles.

“I was expecting Norwich away, as soon as they pulled out our ball I didn’t really care who we had,” said the manager.

“After Southampton it will be almost half the Premier League that we have played, nine teams and 10 games including the replay at Tottenham.

“Half the Premier League we have played and we can’t get out of League Two, so we’ve got to liven up!

“It’s an unbelievable record by the players and staff, not just those here now. It’s a massive achievement.”

COUNTY'S CLASHES WITH PREMIER LEAGUE SIDES

County 2 Leeds 1 - FA Cup, January, 2018

County 1 Spurs 1 - FA Cup, February, 2018

County 2 Leicester 1 - FA Cup, January, 2019

County 1 Manchester City 4 - FA Cup, February, 2019

County 0 West Ham 2 - League Cup, August, 2019

County 3 Watford 1 - League Cup, September, 2020

County 1 Newcastle 1 (5-4 Newcastle on penalties) - League Cup, September 2020

County 1 Brighton 1 (4-3 Brighton on penalties) - FA Cup, January 2021

(Leeds and Watford were Championship clubs when ties were played)

There will be a bumper crowd for the Southampton game after 2020/21 was played behind closed doors until 900 supporters were allowed in for the play-off semi-final against Forest Green Rovers.

The pitch work meant that the Exiles postponed their home fixture against Northampton Town, which was scheduled for Tuesday.

That fixture will be played on Tuesday, September 14 (kick-off 7.45pm) with that meaning the EFL Trophy encounter with Plymouth Argyle, originally on that date, has been moved forward.

The Pilgrims will visit Newport on Tuesday, August 31 (kick-off 7pm) for the competition that also pits the young Exiles against Arsenal U21s on Tuesday, October 5 (home) and Swindon Town on Tuesday, November 9 (away).