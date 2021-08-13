INDE rock megastars the Kaiser Chiefs are taking to the stage in the spectacular surroundings of Cardiff Castle tomorrow.
DEPOT'S In The Castle event returns to Cardiff for its fourth year tomorrow, Saturday - and if you want a ticket you'll have to be quick, as there are only 100 left.
Kaiser Chiefs will be heading with support acts.
The schedule for the stage is:
- Lucy Blue at 1pm.
- Mr Wilson's Second Liners at 1.45pm.
- The Gentlemen's Dub Club at 2.45pm.
- Dodgy at 4pm.
- Lottery Winners at 5.15pm.
- Ella Eyre at 6.30pm.
- Tom Grennan at 7.45pm.
- Kaiser Chiefs at 9pm.
Lucy Blue will also be performing at the Olly Murs gig on Sunday in Swansea.
Doors open at midday, and last entry is 6pm. Re-entry is allowed until 6pm. All under 18s must be accompanied by an adult upon entry.
Children's entertainment and activities run from midday until 6pm.
The DEPOT team said: "So what else is on the bill? As with previous years, you can expect the same DEPOT vibes and sensational entertainment for the whole family.
"We’ll be bringing you the best of the best local artists; from glitter girls to circus acts, from storytellers to stilt walkers. And our festival design team will be working overtime to ensure the iconic venue will be the perfect place to relax on a Summer’s day.
"Moving into the evening where we’ll transform the grounds into a place where you can really let your hair down with some close friends. There’s nothing quite like watching the sun go down behind the castle."
You can get tickets here.
