A DRUG dealer who spent his profits on luxury cars and designer goods has been ordered to repay more than £57,000.
Luke Bidgway, 35, of Waunborfa Road, Cefn Fforest, was jailed for three years and seven months at Cardiff Crown Court in February.
Gwent Police officers found “more than 5kg of cannabis within both his home address and vehicles,” and he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and production of the class B drug.
PC Mark Ling, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, described Bidgway - at the time of his sentencing - as being “heavily involved in the production of cannabis.”
Bidgway had spent thousands in order to set up a “sophisticated grow” within his own home, PC Ling said.
At a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing in Newport today, Prosecutor Nicholas Gedge told the court how Bidgway had made £116,840.36 from selling cannabis.
Newport Crown Court heard that Bidgway, represented by Jeffrey Jones, had £57,058.15 in available assets.
Judge Daniel Morgan imposed a collection order for that amount, to be paid by November 12.
If the money is not repaid, Bidgway will face an additional year in prison.
He must also pay a surcharge – to be specified at a later date – and an order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.
