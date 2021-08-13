A BOOKING system introduced at a Newport tip during the coronavirus pandemic will remain in place permanently, it has been confirmed.
Any Newport resident now wanting to dispose of items at the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) in Maesglas will have to make an appointment before doing so - showing up without one will have you turned away.
The move was confirmed by Newport City Council cabinet member Cllr Roger Jeavons, who said the system had helped eridacte queuing on the SDR, as well as stop people from using the site to dispose of non-household waste. He also said the site's recycling rate had increased from 65 per cent in the 2019-2020 financial year, to more than 90 per cent last year.
Long queues for the tip have been a common issue throughout the years.
"The system initially implemented as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic was introduced at pace, but has since been further improved enabling over 130,000 successful visits by Newport residents," Cllr Jeavons added.
"This improved performance has resulted in the facility recently receiving an award for being the best HWRC site in the UK."
