Charlotte Rose Field was born on July 30, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. Mum and dad are Sophie Field and Naaman Dragomir, of Newport.
Bonnie White arrived on July 22, 2021, at home in Monmouth. Her parents are Lisa and David White and her siblings are Layla-May (six), Marley (five) and Arlo (two). Bonnie was delivered by the same midwife - Haf Lane - who delivered her brother Arlo, who was also born at home.
George Macsen Elms arrived two weeks late on June 29, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 6oz. He is the first child of Tirion Hopkins and Benjamin Elms, of Newport.
