A COMMUNITY campaign calling for more affordable public transport in Carmarthenshire has been launched.
The online campaign ‘Better Transport Carmarthenshire’ says urgent change is needed to make public transport an attractive option in the county.
Campaigner Emyr Rees said: “We are living in an age of climate emergency where we are encouraged to use public transport to reduce the number of cars on our roads. But here in Carmarthenshire how is this expected to happen when public transport is more expensive than running a car, and in most parts of Carmarthenshire the services are not fit for purpose.
“Our failing public transport is having a massive impact on our county with residents cut off and people that work unsociable hours can not use public transport as it is non-existent.
“Those that do use public transport are predominantly in low waged employment, spending a large percentage of their wages on commuting. Our town centres would thrive if Carmarthenshire was better connected through good frequent affordable public transport.”
Emyr, a Cwmamman Community Councillors, said the campaign is calling on politicians to make public transport more affordable and reliable.
“We demand public transport that will benefit our residents, our high streets, our local economy and environment,” he said.
