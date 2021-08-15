A 25-YEAR-OLD from Caerphilly has admitted possessing and supplying class A drugs.

Jordan Morgan, of Llwyn on Crescent in Oakdale, Caerphilly, appeared at Newport Crown Court on Friday after being charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine. 

He pleaded guilty.

Morgan also faces a charge of possession of a controlled drug of class A – LSD, relating to an offence on July 15 this year.

He pleaded guilty to this in Magistrates' Court.

Jeffrey Jones, defending, told the court how Morgan has no previous convictions.

Byron Broadstock appeared for the prosecution.

Judge Daniel Williams adjourned Morgan’s sentencing until the beginning of September to allow for a pre-sentence report to be produced.