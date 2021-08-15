Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Blue - Weimaraner Such a handsome boy, when he isn't playing in the sandschool with a friend, he can be found exploring the world on a lead.Nervous but does show his beig heart when faimiliar with you.
Bunty - A gorgeous playful lab that can be a little shy at first. She loves to play ball
Jemini - Belgian Shepherd, such a lovely girl, Jemini loves to show her affection by jumping up and placing her paws on your shoulders. Needs a cat free home
Lucas - Cross breed. Lucas loves to explore the world but cna be a little shy. Enjoys spending time with other dogs at the rescue, while he waits for his forever home.
Anne Marie - This beautiful frenchie loves a fuss and a cuddle. She walks well on a lead and makes for a very affectionate little companion.
