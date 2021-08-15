Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

South Wales Argus: Blue - Weimaraner Such a handsome boy, when he isn't playing in the sandschool with a friend, he can be found exploring the world on a lead.Nervous but does show his beig heart when faimiliar with you.

South Wales Argus: Bunty - A gorgeous playful lab that can be a little shy at first. She loves to play ball in the sandschool

South Wales Argus: Jemini - Belgian Shepherd, such a lovely girl, Jemini loves to show her affection by jumping up and placing her paws on your shoulders. Needs a cat free home

South Wales Argus: Lucas - Cross breed. Lucas loves to explore the world but cna be a little shy. Enjoys spending time with other dogs at the rescue, while he waits for his forever home.

South Wales Argus: Anne Marie - This beautiful frenchie loves a fuss and a cuddle. She walks well on a lead and makes for a very affectionate little companion.

