NEWCASTLE head coach Steve Bruce has urged under-30s to get vaccinated after seeing the effect coronavirus has had on goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Former Newport County AFC stopper Darlow would have been in line to start Sunday's Premier League opener against West Ham at St James' Park with number one Martin Dubravka injured.

However, the 30-year-old, who was admitted to hospital for almost a week, has been ruled out by the toll the illness has taken on his body, including the loss of a stone and a half in weight.

He is the latest Magpies player to be struck down by coronavirus – skipper Jamaal Lascelles, fellow defender Federico Fernandez and striker Allan Saint-Maximin all had spells out of action last season – and their experience has left Bruce in little doubt as to the impact the illness can have.

Karl Darlow in his spell in Newport

He said: "It's well documented that he's been suffering with Covid and for any young people out there who are not having this jab, there's a prime example.

"Karl found himself in hospital for the best part of a week, he's dropped over a stone and a half in weight and it's really knocked him around.

"There's a 30-year-old who was hospitalised by this thing – young, fit, healthy and it's left him in a very, very poorly situation.

"He's getting bit by bit a little bit stronger, but it basically wiped him out, so just because you're under the age of 30, you're not immune to it.

"There we have evidence in our squad of how sick even young people can get. We'll give him as much time as he wants."

In the absence of Dubravka and Darlow, 24-year-old Freddie Woodman is in line to make his Premier League debut against the Hammers.

Darlow enjoyed a short but successful loan spell with the Exiles in 2012 when on the books of Nottingham Forest, helping Justin Edinburgh's side avoid the drop from the National League.