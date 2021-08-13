NEWPORT festival Colour Clash event for tomorrow has nearly sold out.
The organisers of the event have said it is almost sold out, with fewer than 100 tickets left.
Here are the answers to some of the most asked questions about the event:
Who is in the line-up and what times are they on?
Where is Colour Clash?
Colour Clash takes place at Tredegar Park, Newport.
What are the opening and closing times for colour clash?
Doors are open from midday until 11pm with a last entry time of 6pm. Re-entry will not be allowed due to licensing conditions and maintaining customer safety.
What age do you need to be to attend colour clash?
This is an over 18’s event; ticket holders will have to produce valid ID upon entering the festival.
Is there disabled access?
The event will have specific facilities available for disabled customers, and complimentary carer’s tickets are available. Disabled customers will also have access to disabled toilets and other facilities. If you are in need of further assistance please email info@escaperecords.co.uk prior to the event or speak to one of our stewards on the day.
