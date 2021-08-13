AN OPPORTUNITY has come up for one Wrexham jobseeker to work for Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds.
That's how the position of apprentice groundsperson at Wrexham AFC is being pitched (pun intended) by Job Centre Plus (JCP) today.
JCP tweeted: "Fancy working for @VancityReynolds ?
"@Wrexham_AFC are on the lookout for a Groundsperson Apprentice in #Wrexham."
Applications for the role close on August 15.
Although working under the Head Groundperson rather than Ryan himself, the successful applicant will have the honour of maintaining the pitch for Paul Mullin and co during what will hopefully be a promotion winning season for the Reds.
Fancy working for @VancityReynolds ?@Wrexham_AFC are on the lookout for a Groundsperson Apprentice in #Wrexham— JCP In NE & Mid Wales (@JCPinNEMidWales) August 13, 2021
See: https://t.co/AQKwDfqbVV#WrexhamJobs #WxmAFC
Closes 15 August 2021 pic.twitter.com/6NF3QHzjEa
The club describes the position as: "Wrexham AFC have an exciting opportunity to join our team and receive valuable training and experience as a Groundsperson Apprentice, working alongside and supporting the Head Groundsperson and their team at the Racecourse Ground and other facilities as required.
"Serving a two-year apprenticeship, the successful candidate will: help to maintain and prepare the playing surface to an excellent standard to ensure that games can go ahead on schedule; maintain the surrounding areas of the stadium and training pitch to the same high standard; and carry out maintenance procedures for the whole of the site as directed by the Head Groundsperson."
For more details or to apply visit ow.ly/UXPZ50FP0xA
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.