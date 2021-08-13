AN OPPORTUNITY has come up for one Wrexham jobseeker to work for Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds.

That's how the position of apprentice groundsperson at Wrexham AFC is being pitched (pun intended) by Job Centre Plus (JCP) today.

JCP tweeted: "Fancy working for @VancityReynolds ?

"@Wrexham_AFC are on the lookout for a Groundsperson Apprentice in #Wrexham."

Applications for the role close on August 15.

Although working under the Head Groundperson rather than Ryan himself, the successful applicant will have the honour of maintaining the pitch for Paul Mullin and co during what will hopefully be a promotion winning season for the Reds.

 

The club describes the position as: "Wrexham AFC have an exciting opportunity to join our team and receive valuable training and experience as a Groundsperson Apprentice, working alongside and supporting the Head Groundsperson and their team at the Racecourse Ground and other facilities as required.

"Serving a two-year apprenticeship, the successful candidate will: help to maintain and prepare the playing surface to an excellent standard to ensure that games can go ahead on schedule; maintain the surrounding areas of the stadium and training pitch to the same high standard; and carry out maintenance procedures for the whole of the site as directed by the Head Groundsperson."

For more details or to apply visit ow.ly/UXPZ50FP0xA