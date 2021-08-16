A NEWPORT author has released his latest book.
Alan Roderick has released the second in his Astrid Price series, titled Astrid and the Girl in the Tangerine Dress, through Amazon.
The book follows Welsh private investigator Astrid Price in a murder mystery to find the girl in the tangerine dress and the reason behind her disappearance.
There also features the mystery of the missing first recording of the Welsh national anthem and why so many people are being killed.
Set in the twin cities of Casnewydd and Maendy as the Welsh Republic prepares to vote in a new government during tensions with England and Ireland, Ms Price searches for the answers, encountering bent cops, abduction, assaults and much more.
Astrid and the Girl in the Tangerine Dress is available as a 400-page paperback book for £10 or as an e-book for £5.
Artist Ella J Wilding provides illustrations for the book.
You can purchase Astrid and the Girl in the Tangerine Dress here https://www.amazon.co.uk/Astrid-Girl-Tangerine-Dress-Mystery/dp/B098B577MW/ref=sr_1_7?dchild=1&keywords=Alan+Roderick&qid=1626623342&sr=8-7
