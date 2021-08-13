THE national awards ceremony celebrating the vital work of individual councillors across England and Wales opened its call for nominations.

This year is the 12th Cllr awards honouring the achievements of councillors that so often go unrecognised.

The categories for the 2021 Cllr Awards include:

Community Champion

Environment and Sustainability Pioneer

Innovation and Service Transformation

Leader of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Resilience and Recovery

Young Councillor of the Year

Nominations can be made by anyone who would like to recognise a councillor doing outstanding work for their community. They are open until Friday, September 24, with the shortlist unveiled at the end of October.

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges composed of senior councillors and officers as well as leading stakeholders from across the sector. They will be revealed at this year’s ceremony, taking place on Wednesday, December 1.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU (the Local Government Information Unit), said: "Local government supports all of us, each and every day. On every street, in every town, up and down the country, it is the vital work of councillors that keeps things moving.

"Now is the time for us to support our local heroes by nominating those councillors who have stepped up to the plate during extraordinary circumstances to deliver for their communities.

"As we officially open nominations for Cllr Awards 2021, we welcome contributions from any member of the public as well as other councillors, officers and leaders. We look forward to once again receiving the highest calibre of nominations and showcasing the essential work of councillors in December."

To nominate an councillor click here.