TODAY we've bring you a selection of pictures from Blackwood Carnival in 2005.
What a bright and joyful day it looked with everyone having fun.
Click through the gallery above to see all the colourful pictures.
MORE NEWS:
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
TODAY we've bring you a selection of pictures from Blackwood Carnival in 2005.
What a bright and joyful day it looked with everyone having fun.
Click through the gallery above to see all the colourful pictures.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.