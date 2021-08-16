MORE than 900 children received free activity packs across Torfaen as part of National Play Day.
The day, traditionally held on the first Wednesday in August, celebrates the importance of play for children and young people.
And with coronavirus lockdowns limiting how much children have been able to get together and play over the past 18 months, this year's play day - on August 4 - was more important than ever.
To help the borough's youngsters make the most of their summer break, Torfaen Play Service handed out more than 900 play packs at Cwmbran Centre, Pontypool Park and at Bethlehem Chapel in Blaenavon.
The packs contained a range of art and craft activities for them to complete.
And the Play Service's mascot TJ the Bear was also on hand to chat with some of the younger children.
"We celebrated national play day this year by providing free play resource packs to families," said Play Service manager Julian Davenne.
"National Play Day celebrates the importance of play for children and young people.
"Over 900 families received play resources at pop up events in Cwmbran town, Pontypool Park and Blaenavon."
Over the summer, Torfaen Play Service is running 16 Learn, Laugh ,Get Active Camps in schools, with space for up to 1,500 children to take part each day.
The play service is also providing sessions for 200 children who require one-to-one support.
