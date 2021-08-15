SCHOOL holidays children brought colour to the pristine gardens of a Newport hospice.

The youngsters really got stuck in flinging kaleidoscopic powder paint in all directions after they volunteered to help launch this year's Newport Kolor Dash sponsored by Western Power Distribution.

Organiser Beth Harrington, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "The garden and the kids were all colours of the rainbow afterwards but it certainly helped us to get Newport Kolor Dash launched.

"The children, who were covered head to toe in colour by the end, demonstrated just how much fun a Kolor Dash day can be - as long as you don't mind getting totally covered!"

Volunteer Kate Roberts, aged 11, who was helping along with her sister Anna, nine, said: "I'm really looking forward to the Kolor Dash. I’ve taken part in every Newport Kolor Dash along with my friends."

Shae and Ben Davies, nine and six, Jack and Sam Willey, 12 and nine, also helped create merry mayhem in the garden at the hospice, in Malpas, Newport.

The six schoolchildren were joined at the launch by WPD's superhero Pylonman, who got in on the fun.

Karen Welch, of WPD, said: “As long-standing supporters of St David’s Hospice Care we were delighted to once more sponsor the Kolor Dash.

“St David’s Hospice Care is a fantastic charity and I would encourage local people to support the event if they can, there’s still time to register .

"The pandemic has meant that charities like St David’s have all been hit hard financially and they need even more support than usual.

“We know it will help to raise vital funds in a really fun and enjoyable way and hopefully provide a boost to help them carry on the fantastic work that they do seven days a week, 365 days a year, though out our community.”

Newport Kolor Dash is on Saturday, August 20, at Tredegar Park, Newport. Registration opens at 5pm. The paint and everything else starts pumping at 6.30pm.

Newport Kolor Dash is a fun 5k run, walk or jog, around Tredegar Park, Newport, with the added touch of brightly coloured powder paint and entertainment provided by different stations along the route.

The entry fee is £10 for an adult, £5 for a child, £25 for a family ticket of two adults and up to three children. Fun sunglasses, extra powder paint and glow sticks are available to buy on the day. A range of other merchandise can be bought from the hospice's online store.

Online registration will close at 10am on Monday, August 16. Supporters can register on the night from 5.45pm for the 6.30pm start.

For tickets or more information, contact fundraising on 01633 851051 or email hello@stdavidshospicecare.org or www.stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/kolordashnewport/