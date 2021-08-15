CRIMESTOPPERS is calling on the public to help tackle rural crime.

Criminal gangs exploit local wildlife, environment, and communities in many ways: rural residents often feel unsafe in their own homes; farm owners have to foot the bill for criminal damage; and businesses in rural areas can see their income adversely affected.

Information is needed to help tackle rural crime – people can help these more isolated communities with anonymous reports.

In the year to April 2021, Crimestoppers nationally received nearly 2,700 anonymous reports about rural crime. While this is a 14 per cent increase on the year before, it suggests a degree of under-reporting which is why the charity is encouraging people to speak up.

Here are some anonymized examples of information the charity has recently received from across the UK:

A named man using aggressive dogs to carry out illegal hunting of deer and game including rabbits. He goes hunting across the fields at named location.

Local tradesmen at (address given) burying asbestos in earth mounds on the field (as given). They are also dumping and burning rubbish.

Named men all involved in the theft of plant machinery from building sites and farms. They are involved in stealing diggers, caterpillars, bobcats and tractors that do not have trackers on. They have been doing this for many years. They sell the stolen goods to others including across Europe.

From its latest claims statistics issued last week, NFU Mutual estimates that rural theft cost the UK £43.3 million in 2020 and £1.6 million for Wales.

Crimestoppers has been working with Mitie and Neighbourhood Watch to help raise the profile of rural crime. They want people to know what it is, why it’s a problem and what the public can do to help.

The charity’s four-week local and national campaign is supported by NFU Mutual, RSPCA, Countryside Alliance, NFU, Openreach, FireStoppers, Link, National Wildlife Crime Unit, Environment Agency, CLA and the Angling Trust.

Key themes will focus on:

Wildlife crime

Environmental crime

Theft

National manager for Wales at Crimestoppers, Hayley Fry, said: “Our charity knows how damaging crime in the countryside can be to local communities, to rural businesses, to farmers, wildlife and the environment.

“Every day we hear from people who are in the know about those involved in damaging our beautiful Welsh countryside, but there is so much more we can do. By telling us anonymously what you know - whether you live or are visiting rural areas - your information can help make all the difference.

“A team of professionals working at our charity’s UK Contact Centre anonymise all information received – to ensure the person giving the details is never identified - before passing it on to police to investigate.

“Your voice really can make a difference. Working together, we can help protect our precious countryside and rural environment, communities and business from the harm caused by these criminal gangs.”

OTHER NEWS:

Initially, the campaign will explore hare coursing, poaching and badger baiting, with advice on how to spot the signs, sharing prevention advice and hearing from organisations who work with the police and other partners to prevent and solve these crimes.

The campaign will also share guest content from partners in the police to learn what they’re doing and how your anonymous information can help police investigations.

For more information about the campaign, visit the Crimestoppers website.

People wishing to report a rural crime - 100 per cent anonymously - can do so via a secure form on Crimestoppers website. Alternatively they can call their 24/7 UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, 365 days of the year.

Computer IP addresses are never traced and no-one will ever know you contacted Crimestoppers.

For telephone calls, there is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and the charity has never traced a call.