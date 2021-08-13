EIGHT businesses in Newport have been given warnings for selling alcohol or tobacco to under-aged people.

Newport City Council’s trading standards officers and Gwent Police recently sent under-age volunteer test purchasers into 46 businesses.

Six businesses sold alcohol to a volunteer and two sold tobacco – all have received warnings.

In the UK is it illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to buy or try to buy alcohol, as well as for someone to sell alcohol to anyone aged under 18.

The sale of tobacco products is also prohibited to persons under the age of 18; this also applies to e-cigarettes and e-liquids.

There are also age restrictions on the sale of fireworks, knives and solvents to children – in the UK it is illegal to sell any of these products to anyone under the age of 18.

To find out more about trading standards in Wales visit www.tradingstandardswales.org.uk

Anyone with information about under-age sales is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website to fill in a secure form.

Computer IP addresses are never traced, and nobody will ever know you contacted Crimestoppers.

For telephone calls, there is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and the charity has never traced a call.