EIGHT businesses in Newport have been given warnings for selling alcohol or tobacco to under-aged people.
Newport City Council’s trading standards officers and Gwent Police recently sent under-age volunteer test purchasers into 46 businesses.
Six businesses sold alcohol to a volunteer and two sold tobacco – all have received warnings.
In the UK is it illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to buy or try to buy alcohol, as well as for someone to sell alcohol to anyone aged under 18.
The sale of tobacco products is also prohibited to persons under the age of 18; this also applies to e-cigarettes and e-liquids.
OTHER NEWS:
- Newport pub named one of the best in the UK
- These areas of Gwent - including most of Newport - could be under water by 2050
- Booking system at city tip is being made permanent
There are also age restrictions on the sale of fireworks, knives and solvents to children – in the UK it is illegal to sell any of these products to anyone under the age of 18.
To find out more about trading standards in Wales visit www.tradingstandardswales.org.uk
Anyone with information about under-age sales is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website to fill in a secure form.
Computer IP addresses are never traced, and nobody will ever know you contacted Crimestoppers.
For telephone calls, there is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and the charity has never traced a call.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.