PLYMOUTH gunman Jake Davison killed his mother Maxine Davison, 51, during his gun rampage in the city on Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police named the other victims of Davison’s Plymouth shooting spree as three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her father Lee Martyn, 43; Stephen Washington, 59 and Kate Shepherd, 66.

The firearm believed to have been used by Plymouth gunman Jake Davison was legally held by him, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A statement read: “Devon & Cornwall Police can now confirm the identities of those people who have died following a shooting incident in Keyham, Plymouth on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

“All the deceased lived locally in the Keyham area.

“The offender has been named as Jake Davison, aged 22.

“The victims have been identified as Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, aged 51, who was the mother of the offender.

“Further victims were Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her father Lee Martyn, aged 43.

“Stephen Washington, aged 59, was also deceased. The final deceased person was Kate Shepherd, aged 66, who was injured at the scene and died later at Derriford Hospital.

“As previously said by Devon & Cornwall Police, the firearm believed to have been used during the incident was legally held by the offender. The circumstances surrounding that have now been subject to a mandatory referral to the IOPC by Devon & Cornwall Police.

“Police continue to investigate 13 scenes within the cordon in Keyham which is expected to remain in place throughout much of the weekend.”

They added: “Anyone feeling vulnerable or wanting support can contact the Victim Support’s National Helpline on 0808 1689 111.

“Anyone with specific information regarding this incident can contact 01752 487880.”