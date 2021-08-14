NEWPORT County AFC have signed experienced striker Alex Fisher to provide a physical option up front for the League Two campaign.

The Exiles have agreed terms with the 31-year-old, who spent pre-season on trial with the club after being released by Exeter City.

At 6ft 3ins, Fisher will provide a combative option for manager Michael Flynn to go along with Lewis Collins, Courtney Baker-Richardson, Jermaine Hylton, Jordan Greenidge, Timmy Abraham and Dom Telford.

Padraig Amond was allowed to join League Two rivals Exeter on Tuesday while Telford could also leave before the transfer window shuts.

The latest arrival said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here because it’s a big club with big ambitions, so I’m pleased to be onboard.

“The club’s record in the past few years with them towards the top end of the table has been one of the contributing factors in my decision to come here.

“I know quite a few of the guys in the team and spoke to the manager quite a bit in the off-season, so when the opportunity came around it was an easy choice.

“I’m a big guy and like to put myself around, I pride myself on my work rate and you’ll always get 100 per cent from me. I like to think when the chances come around, I’ll put the ball in the net.”

Fisher came through the ranks at Oxford before having spells in the lower leagues in Belgium and Italy.

He returned to England with Mansfield in 2014 before going on to play for Torquay, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Motherwell, Yeovil and the Grecians.

The striker made 46 appearances for the Devon side but was used primarily off the bench. He played for County in friendlies against Undy, Cinderford and Swansea City.

Manager Michael Flynn said: “Alex spent time with us in pre-season and he’s arrived full of hunger from day one. He put in some good performances in the games he featured in too.

“He has plenty of experience playing in this division, he can help link play for us, and I’m hopeful he can have a positive impact on some of the other players in the squad.

“He’s another good option up front for us and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to get this deal done.”

Fisher is the Exiles' 13th signing after the arrivals of goalkeeper Joe Day, defenders Cameron Norman, James Clarke and Louis Hall, midfielders Ed Upson, Christopher Missilou and Finn Azaz plus forwards Baker-Richardson, Hylton, Greenidge, Abraham and Courtney Senior.