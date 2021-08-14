NEWPORT RFC great Rhys Morgan, a member of the club’s hall of fame, has died at the age of 67.
Morgan was a mainstay of the Black and Ambers front from 1973 to 1989, playing 539 games to become the club’s then record appearance holder.
The prop, a goalkicker in his early campaigns, captained Newport in 1987/88 and played in three Welsh Cup finals – the win against Cardiff in 1977, 1978 and 1986.
Morgan's exploits at Rodney Parade meant his was among the first batch of legends to be inducted into the Newport hall of fame when it was launched in 2012.
He was capped by Wales against Scotland in Cardiff in 1984 and would have made more international appearances were it not for Pontypool’s Graham Price, while he also played for the Barbarians, Crawshay’s and Wales B.
Morgan coached Newport United after retiring.
We have just been informed of the untimely passing of stalwart prop Rhys Morgan. Rhys represented our club 539 times, played once for @WelshRugbyUnion and was a 2012 Hall of Fame entrant. Our condolences to his family and friends. #cotp— Friends of Newport Rugby (@FoNRTrust) August 14, 2021
We regret to announce that NRFC Hall of Famer Rhys Morgan sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 67.— Newport RFC (@NewportRFC) August 14, 2021
Rhys is 2nd on our all-time list of appearances, having played 539 games between 1973 and 1989.
We send our condolences to his friends, family and all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/SBs1VvAiO4
So sad to hear this news 😢 Rhys was my mentor and my friend! He will be sadly missed, a true black and amber legend🖤🧡 https://t.co/2YKUs4P7JS— Alun Williams 🏴 💙 (@Alun03) August 14, 2021
So sad. Rhys will be remembered as one of NRFCs all time greats.— 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗵 𝗘𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@ConsultingLtd1) August 14, 2021
