NEWPORT RFC great Rhys Morgan, a member of the club’s hall of fame, has died at the age of 67.

Morgan was a mainstay of the Black and Ambers front from 1973 to 1989, playing 539 games to become the club’s then record appearance holder.

The prop, a goalkicker in his early campaigns, captained Newport in 1987/88 and played in three Welsh Cup finals – the win against Cardiff in 1977, 1978 and 1986.

Morgan's exploits at Rodney Parade meant his was among the first batch of legends to be inducted into the Newport hall of fame when it was launched in 2012.

South Wales Argus: Rhys Morgan (right) after being inducted into Newport's hall of fameRhys Morgan (right) after being inducted into Newport's hall of fame

He was capped by Wales against Scotland in Cardiff in 1984 and would have made more international appearances were it not for Pontypool’s Graham Price, while he also played for the Barbarians, Crawshay’s and Wales B.

Morgan coached Newport United after retiring.