A NEWPORT plumber has been named as the best in Wales.
Checkatrade has revealed Wales’s top tradespeople, as decided by the consumers who used them.
With more than 44,000 members, Checkatrade’s ‘best of the best’ were selected by using the five million verified reviews left by customers.
Those which made the cut achieved consistently brilliant customer feedback, going above and beyond in everything they do.
The top traders included MHL Plumbing Services, based in Newport.
One reviewer described them as “fast, friendly and professional. Turned up on time, identified the problem then got the parts to replace all within an hour.”
The company saw off competition from Dyno-plumbing in Caerphilly, which also secured a spot in the top five across Wales.
A Pontypool landscaper and gardener was also named the best in Wales - Colin the Grass Man, Pontypool.
Two other Gwent landscapers and gardeners also made it into the top five across Wales.
Danny's Professional Garden Services Ltd, in Newport, came out in third, while JTB Tree & Landscaping Services, in Ebbw Vale, came out fourth. While Eden Decorating Services, Pontypool, was rated as third best painter and decorator in Wales.
Mike Fairman, CEO of Checkatrade, said: “Currently, over one million customers visit Checkatrade every month to find reputable trade experts in their local area.
"We wanted to recognise the local tradespeople who go above and beyond and consistently deliver excellent work, so homeowners can find recommendations they can rely on the next time they need a tradesperson.”
The top five Welsh trades based on the best average review score across the following categories include:
Builders
- Evans Builders, Narberth
- TJW Builders, Bridgend
- JWR Property Developments, Bridgend
- Allan Ball Building Contractors, Bangor
- BMG Services, Abergele
Carpenters
- J P Joinery, Prestatyn
- Punchline Custom Carpentry, Swansea
- KPS Carpentry, Cardiff
- Jones Joinery, Holywell
- LP Carpentry, Pengam
Landscapers & Gardeners
- Colin the Grass Man, Pontypool
- WE Trees & Landscapes, Cardiff
- Danny's Professional Garden Services Ltd, Newport
- JTB Tree & Landscaping Services, Ebbw Vale
- S & M Tree and Garden Service, Welshpool
Painters & Decorators
- C.A.L Painting and Decorating Services, Merthyr Tydfil
- LD Painting & Decorating, Cardiff
- Eden Decorating Services, Pontypool
- A.N.D. Decorators, Neath
- Kevin Hill Plastering, Anglesey
Plumbers
- MHL Plumbing Services, Newport
- Flux Heating and Plumbing Ltd, Cardiff
- Cambriani Gas Ltd, Swansea
- D.L Plumbing & Heating, Colwyn Bay
- Dyno-Plumbing, Caerphilly
Plasterers
- AC'S Plastering Services, Wrexham
- Res Venetian, Pontypridd
- ANR Plastering, Wrexham
- CMH Home Improvements, Swansea
- Griffin Plastering Services, Cardiff
Roofers
- L P Contractors Building & Roofing, Aberdare
- Nantlle Roofing, Caernarfon
- Kevin John Williams, Llanelli
- Xtreme Roofing 2020, Tonypandy
- SZ Construction, Swansea
Checkatrade carries up to 12 checks on every member that joins the site, ensuring homeowners are put in touch with properly insured and checked tradespeople, whose reviews have been verified.
