SPECIALS from Gwent Police carried out a number of stops around Gwent last night.

Officers assisted police in Monmouthshire to patrol Chepstow and Caldicot.

The evening included the arrest of a drink driver, the seizure of an electric bike and penalty notice issued for disorder.

A spokesman for Gwent Police's Special Constables said: "Successful night for Gwent Police Specials, Neighbourhood Police Team patrols in Caldicot and Chepstow with Gwent Police's Monmouthshire officers."

Police carried out:

  • One electric bike siezed
  • Two positive stop searches
  • One Section 59 warning issued
  • One penalty notice for disorder
  • One drink driver arrested