SPECIALS from Gwent Police carried out a number of stops around Gwent last night.
Officers assisted police in Monmouthshire to patrol Chepstow and Caldicot.
The evening included the arrest of a drink driver, the seizure of an electric bike and penalty notice issued for disorder.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Special Constables said: "Successful night for Gwent Police Specials, Neighbourhood Police Team patrols in Caldicot and Chepstow with Gwent Police's Monmouthshire officers."
Police carried out:
- One electric bike siezed
- Two positive stop searches
- One Section 59 warning issued
- One penalty notice for disorder
- One drink driver arrested
