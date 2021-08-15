POLICE have closed a road following a crash.
Newport Road, Pontymister, is currently shut following a collision.
Officers from Gwent Police are on scene along with other emergency services.
The road has been closed and diversions are currently in place.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area where possible.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Newport Road, Pontymister.
"The road is closed and diversions are in place, which may cause congestion.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. Take care."
