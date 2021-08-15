TECHNICAL issues have delayed the latest update of coronavirus figures in Wales.
Public Health Wales announced that more than 1,000 cases have been reported in the country in the latest 24 hour period.
Four new coronavirus deaths were also recorded, taking the total throughout the pandemic to 5,638.
However, the breakdown of stats on a local authority level, which reveal the number of cases in Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen, have been delayed.
A spokesman for Public Health Wales said: "The 12pm update of the rapid COVID-19 surveillance dashboard today will be delayed for technical reasons.
"We'll let you know when the dashboard is live."
READ MORE:
- Emergency services on scene as crash closes road - avoid the area
- Drug driving, drunk behaviour and fare-dodging: Torfaen residents in court
- These 5 dogs are looking for forever homes from Many Tears Animal Rescue
Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.
They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.
The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.