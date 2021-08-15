ALLOWING a garage in Rhymney to sell alcohol for 21 hours per day would lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour, Gwent Police has warned.

The force objected to the application relating to Rhymney Garage in Victoria Road during a meeting of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Licensing and Gambling Sub-committee, held on Friday August 13.

Inspector Lysha Thompson, of Gwent Police, said 28 per cent of police calls from Rhymney between April 1 and June 30 this year related to anti-social behaviour.

She added: “Until we can get on top of these issues, it would be unfair to place additional pressures on our officers.”

Garage owner Nakendram Piratheepan originally wanted a 24-hour alcohol sale licence, but following a public consultation reduced it to 21 hours – between 5am and 2am.

MORE NEWS:

Naga Rajesh, who represented the applicant told the meeting: “We understand the area has issues. This area has a decade-old problem. It is not going to be solved by stopping a decent business.”

Police have requested that alcohol sales be restricted to between 7.30pm and 11pm to keep to the “status quo” of other off-licences in the area.

Mr Piratheepan said one of the reasons for the request of the longer opening hours is to benefit from night-shift trade.

To combat the issue of antisocial behaviour, Mr Piratheepan has volunteered conditions to be placed on the licensing agreement.

The conditions include no single cans being sold and sales will be made through a hatch from 11pm. He will keep a list of ‘trouble makers’ who will not be served.

Despite Mr Piratheepan’s conditions, Gwent Police said the extended hours he wants will have a detrimental effect on people in the area.

Mr Piratheepan also runs a 24-hour off licence in the Mountain Ash area.

The Licensing and Gambling Sub-committee will announce their decision on the application by the end of next week.