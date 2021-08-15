CAMPAIGNERS will place banners on Welsh summits next week, displaying a single message: "Wales is not for sale".

The campaign, organised by Cymdeithas yr Iaith, the Welsh language society, is intended as a show of pan-Wales solidarity against the purchasing of second homes that is driving up house prices across the country.

Banners will be placed on Crib Goch - the treacherous ridge leading off Yr Wyddfa, Carningli - near Newport in Pembrokeshire, and on Pen y Fan.

Campaigners will place the banners on Monday, and the locations have been selected in proximity to areas most vulnerable from the housing crisis.

A series of reports by The National earlier this summer illustrated the scale of the problem across Wales, with some people having to work six jobs in order to save enough for a mortgage.

In Pembrokeshire, the majority of homeowners in villages such as Cwm yr Eglwys come from outside the area.

The house price rises have also been felt in the south of the country as people look to buy up properties in the house price boom.

In July, campaigners rallied en masse at the Tryweryn dam, an event also organised by Cymdeithas yr Iaith.

The protests have fuelled the Government to publish plans for a “three-pronged approach” to respond to the crisis, however opposition figures have suggested their proposals do not go far enough.

Minister Julie James said the plans would "kick-start a summer of action which will determine how we tackle this issue now and into the future".

This article originally appeared on the Argus' sister site The National.