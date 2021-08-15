THE Gwent countryside has an extra flash of fluorescent yellow on the weekend.

The Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride – also known as the Dally – was staged for its tenth year on Saturday August 14, with cyclists donning brightly-coloured jerseys while raising money for St David’s Hospice Care.

Riders in the longest 58-mile route set off first from Caerleon before being followed by those completing the 37, 24, and 10-mile routes.

Organiser and keen cyclist Dave Rees, who established the event in 2012 with a group of friends, said: "We're delighted to be able to put The Dally on once more after the past 18 months and the restrictions due to the pandemic.

“The cyclists looked marvellous in their bright yellow jerseys."

The Dally has raised at least £250,000 for Newport-based charity St David's Hospice Care over the years.

Beth Harrington, organiser for St David's Hospice Care said: "The support for the Dally from riders has been tremendous.

“We're thrilled that so many signed up to take part in this well-established event in support of the hospice."

Recruitment company Acorn – which opened its first branch in Newport and now has more than 40 branches in the UK – sponsors The Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride.

Acorn’s Group Operations Director, Andrew Tugwell, took part in this year’s event joined by his children: 15-year-old Imogen and 13-year-old Ollie.

Mr Tugwell said: “I am personally in awe of St David’s Hospice Care and the amazing work they do for our local community.

“I am delighted that Acorn is once again sponsoring this brilliant event, and look forward to taking part myself once again and raising as much as we can.”